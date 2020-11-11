1/1
L. Terry Gingrich
L. Terry Gingrich

Hershey - L. Terry Gingrich, 82, of Hershey passed away Monday, November 9, 2020.

Born November 20, 1937 in Hershey, he was the son of the late LaVerd C. and May Elizabeth (Gerberich) Gingrich and widower of Letty A. (Kapp) Gingrich since December 2014 after 56 years of marriage. He was also preceded in death by a granddaughter Jessie K. Royer and sisters Marilyn Glutz and Janice Brandt.

Retired as President from the former Gingrich Motor Company, Lebanon, he was a lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Palmyra where he served as a trustee and usher for many years. A graduate of General Motors Institute of Technology, Michigan and a 1955 graduate of Palmyra High School, he was a 47 year member of both the Antique Automobile Club of America and the Hershey Region AACA. Terry was a member of the Zembo Temple, Harrisburg Consistory, Mt. Lebanon Lodge #226 F. & A.M. and Hershey Shrine. A life member of the YMCA, he was past president of the Lebanon County Dealers Association and past secretary-treasurer of the Buick Eastern Division Advertising Association. He served in the 28th Division of the Army National Guard at Fort Indiantown Gap for five years.

Surviving are his daughters Kim D. Sechman of Palmyra, Lori L. Bering of Lebanon, Kathy S. Gingrich of Annville, and Kristen A. Nelson of League City, Texas; ten grandchildren; two step grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

A private service with interment in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 520 East Birch Street, Palmyra, PA 17078 or the Salvation Army, 1031 Guilford Street, Lebanon, PA 17046 or Lebanon Rescue Mission, 1223 Bittner Blvd, Lebanon, PA 17046.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
