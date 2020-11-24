1/
Lamar R. Reinbold
Jonestown - Lamar R. Reinbold, 87, of Jonestown, passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Joyce L. Kindt Reinbold. On August 8th, they celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary.

Born in Tremont on November 15, 1933, he was the son of the late Charles and Mammie White Reinbold. Lamar retired from Arthur Funk and Sons, Inc., where he had worked as a plasterer. He attended the Sattazahn Lutheran Church. He was a member of the Izaac Walton League, the Groundsau Lodge #17 and he was a life member of the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Debbie A. wife of Randy Yerger of Fredericksburg and Donna J. wife of Dale Shank of Lebanon; and grandchildren Chad, Joshua and Barret.

He was preceded in death by bothers John, Paul and Charles Reinbold and sisters Ethel Weiss and Helen and Hannah Reinbold.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Grand View Memorial Park, N. Annville Twp. at 11:00 a.m. A procession will be leaving the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, at 10:30 a.m. Following the graveside service, the family will be gathering for a time of fellowship and a light luncheon.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
