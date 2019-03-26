|
Lambert Taylor Warman, Jr.
Lebanon - Lambert Taylor Warman, Jr., 90, formerly of Yardley, PA, died Friday, March 22, 2019 at Cornwall Manor. He was the husband of Eileen Leyshon Warman, to whom he was married to for 66 years.
Born in Trenton, NJ on September 8, 1928, he was the son of the late Lambert Taylor Warman, Sr. and Katherine Henkel Warman. Bert was a graduate of Trenton High School and Peirce Business College, and attended Rider University. He owned and operated Warman Lumber and Millwork Co., and retired from the Pitcairn Foundation. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Annville.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter Barbara Schrum, wife of Loren of Lebanon, son Lambert Warman, husband of Michelle of El Paso, TX; grandchildren Lindsay Schrum Christian, wife of Kenneth of Charlotte, NC, Allison Schrum Gettler, wife of Andrew of Lebanon, Hillary Schrum of Charlotte, NC, and Abigail Schrum of Washington, DC; great grandchildren Camille and Carter Gettler and Caroline and Lily Christian; and a brother Robert Warman, husband of Theresa of New Holland.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 125 S. Spruce Street, Annville, PA 17003. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place in Grand View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to his church or Lebanon Catholic School, 1400 Chestnut Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019