Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Millcreek Lutheran Church
221 N. Sheridan Rd.
Newmanstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Deiter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry A. Deiter


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Larry A. Deiter Obituary
Larry A. Deiter

Myerstown - Larry Allen Deiter, 76, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of Nancy E. (Shaddinger) Deiter. They would have celebrated their 55th Anniversary on August 1st.

Larry was born in Hegins on April 11, 1942, a son of the late Pauline (Barr) and Allen Deiter. He was raised by his step mother, Erma M. Masser Deiter from the age of 3, following his mother's death.

A graduate of Tri Valley High School, Larry received the following degrees; bachelor's degree from Kutztown State College, PA master's degree from Indiana University, IN and his Secondary Principals Certificate from Temple University, PA.

He worked for ELCO School district for 25 years before retiring as a Personal Director/Purchase Agent/ Safety Coordinator at PA Precision Cast Parts, Lebanon.

Larry was a member of Millcreek Lutheran Church, Newmanstown. As his family was growing up he was involved in the school & youth programs.

In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by a daughter, Erin, wife of Rodney Phillips, of Fredericksburg; a son, Jason, husband of Kristen Hufnagel Deiter, of Lebanon,TN; grandchildren, Jocelynn & Cole Phillips.

He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher W. Deiter & a brother Harold F. Deiter.

Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Millcreek Lutheran Church, 221 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown. Burial will be private.

Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to Millcreek Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 399, Newmanstown, PA 17073.

GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now