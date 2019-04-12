|
|
Larry A. Deiter
Myerstown - Larry Allen Deiter, 76, died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at his residence.
He was the husband of Nancy E. (Shaddinger) Deiter. They would have celebrated their 55th Anniversary on August 1st.
Larry was born in Hegins on April 11, 1942, a son of the late Pauline (Barr) and Allen Deiter. He was raised by his step mother, Erma M. Masser Deiter from the age of 3, following his mother's death.
A graduate of Tri Valley High School, Larry received the following degrees; bachelor's degree from Kutztown State College, PA master's degree from Indiana University, IN and his Secondary Principals Certificate from Temple University, PA.
He worked for ELCO School district for 25 years before retiring as a Personal Director/Purchase Agent/ Safety Coordinator at PA Precision Cast Parts, Lebanon.
Larry was a member of Millcreek Lutheran Church, Newmanstown. As his family was growing up he was involved in the school & youth programs.
In addition to his wife, Larry is survived by a daughter, Erin, wife of Rodney Phillips, of Fredericksburg; a son, Jason, husband of Kristen Hufnagel Deiter, of Lebanon,TN; grandchildren, Jocelynn & Cole Phillips.
He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher W. Deiter & a brother Harold F. Deiter.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Millcreek Lutheran Church, 221 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown. Burial will be private.
Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown.
Memorial contributions may be made to Millcreek Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 399, Newmanstown, PA 17073.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 12, 2019