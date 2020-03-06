Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Palmyra United Christian Church
133 North Chestnut Street
Palmyra, PA
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Palmyra United Christian Church
133 North Chestnut Street
Palmyra, PA
Larry L. Hetrick

Larry L. Hetrick Obituary
Larry L. Hetrick

N. Londonderry Twp. - Larry L. Hetrick, 70, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

Born March 19, 1949 in Elizabethtown, he was a son of the late Leroy and Dora (Eisenhower) Hetrick.

A retired surveyor from the Carpenters Union, he was a member of Palmyra United Christian Church.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years Patricia Ann (Hehnly) Hetrick; son Douglas J. Hetrick (Kim); daughter Beth Ann Shirk (Chris); siblings Irene Witman, Doris Irley, Lavina Uplinger, Marian Huntzberger (Sherwood), Patricia Wolf (Ronald), Ralph Hetrick, Roy Hetrick (Donna) and Donna Heisey; grandchildren Tyler Z. Hetrick, Marshall J. Shirk and Coral A. Hetrick; and great grandson Brylan L. Hetrick.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at his church, 133 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra preceded by a visitation from 10:00 AM. Interment in St. John's Evangelical Congregational Church Cemetery, Steelstown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Palmyra United Christian Church, 133 North Chestnut Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
