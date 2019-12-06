Services
Larry L. Kahl

Larry L. Kahl Obituary
Larry L. Kahl, 78, of Womelsdorf, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at StoneRidge Towne Centre.

Born in Newmanstown, on July 2, 1941, he was a son of the late Katie Elizabeth (Miller) and George Raymond Kahl.

Larry served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.

He was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He retired from North American Refractories, Womelsdorf.

Larry is survived by a daughter, Jessica, wife of Shane Achey;

a son,Jamie Kahl, husband of Sheila; grandchildren, Brandon Kahl, Austin and Jayden Achey; great grandchild, Brayden Achey; sisters, Nancy Angstadt, Carolyn Hauck, Bonnie Beamesderfer; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by 5 sisters and 5 brothers.

Memorial service will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Living Stones Christian Fellowship,225 E Main St., Newmanstown, PA 17073. Visitation begins at 5 p.m.

Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with the arrangements.



Published in Lebanon Daily News from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019
