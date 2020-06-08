Larry L. "Pop" Kling, Sr.
Annville - Larry L. "Pop" Kling, Sr., 79, of Annville, passed away on Saturday June 6, 2020 at Cedar Haven. He was the husband of Verna I. (Anspach) Kling, with whom he celebrated 50 years in marriage.
Larry was born in Lebanon County on May 11, 1941 to the late Clyde and Ruth (Lesher) Kling. He had worked for 20 years plus as a melder at Lebanon Steel Foundry and then retired after working for Schott Pharmaceuticals. He had attended Zion EC Church in Annville. He enjoyed camping with his children when they were younger, riding motorcycles, fixing, and restoring cars. He was recently working on a 1951 Chevy truck.
Surviving in addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Tina Marie Hoffman of Annville, Larry L. Kling, Jr., and his wife Betty of Annville, grandchildren, Pamela Jo Moore and her husband Robert, Larry L. Kling, III, a great grandson, Christopher Lee Moore, and his siblings, David Kling, and Donna Price and her husband Ronald. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Donald Kling, Robert Kling, Betty Wartluft, and Doris Wartluft.
A visitation will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 from 10AM - 11AM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. Funeral services will be held privately. To view the service, you may go to the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory website at www.kreamerfuneralhome.com and click on the Live Stream tab and then scroll down to the Annville location link at 11AM on Saturday June 13, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Alzheimer's Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.