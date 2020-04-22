|
|
Larry L. Lape
Newmanstown - Larry L. Lape, 72, of Newmanstown passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Reading Hospital.
He was the loving husband of 50 years to Aleta C. (Baim) Lape.
Born in Lebanon County on July 4, 1947 a son of the late Roy S. and Stella (Weidner) Lape.
Larry was a 1965 graduate of ELCO High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
He retired in 2009 from A.W.I., Robesonia after 36 years of employment.
In addition to his wife, Aleta, he is survived by his 4 children, Kathy wife of Glenn Martin, Troy Lape husband of Karen, Tracy wife of Chris Ruth, and Kristy wife of Kyle Gettle; 3 siblings, Roger Lape, Jeanette Bennethum, and Sandra Brossman; and Pop-Pop to 11 grandchildren, Chase, Zachary, Reed, Logan, Chandler, Taylor, Zane, Landon, Marlee, Braden, and Addison.
A Celebration of Larry's life will be held at a later date and will be announced in the near future.
Cole Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Robesonia is handling arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Elias U.C.C., 9 N. Sheridan Rd., Newmanstown, PA 17073.
Online condolences may be made at www.ColeFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020