Larry Lee Evans
Larry Lee Evans

Lebanon - Larry Lee Evans, a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at WellSpan York Hospital. He was the husband of Carol J. (Blantz) Evans, with whom he celebrated 51 years in marriage.

Larry, 76, a resident of Lebanon, was born in Palmyra on April 3, 1944 to the late Russell and Madel (Lam) Evans. Larry was a 1962 Palmyra High School graduate. He was a SSGT in The US Air Force, serving from 1962-1966. He was the owner of Evans Associates, Therapeutic Devices, Sleep Net, all of which were medical supply companies. He was a co-owner of the former Cracker Barrel restaurant in Hershey, Pa. He was a member of Annville American Legion and Annville Union Hose Fire Company. Ice hockey and golfing were his passions after being discharged from the Air Force. He also was a champion weightlifter for Warner-Robins Air Force Base. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter Lisa Dorsey and her husband Ryan of Annville, a grandson, Andrew Dorsey, a brother Eston Evans, a sister Anita Evans Reed, and sisters-in-law, June Evans and Karen Evans. He is also survived by nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Orville and Ronald Evans.

A viewing will be held on Thursday evening, August 6, 2020 from 6PM-8PM at Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. Interment will be held privately at Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to WellSpan Hospice, 1503 Quentin Road, Lebanon, Pa 17042.

www.kreamerfuneralhome.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 3, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
