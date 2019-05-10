|
Larry R. Pyles
Annville - Larry R. Pyles, 67, of Annville, passed away on Monday May 6, 2019 at Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital in Camp Hill. He was the husband of Ann M. (Appelt) Pyles, with whom he would have celebrated 45 years in marriage this July.
Larry was born in Lebanon on February 28, 1952 to the late Robert and Dolores (McFeaters). Larry was a 1970 graduate of Annville Cleona High School. He had worked as an excavator for John Reigel Excavating and as a tri-axle dump truck driver for Pennsy Supply. Larry had formerly attended Bellegrove United Methodist Church and more recently Ono United Methodist Church. He was a member of the Little Dutchmen FFA, Annville Cleona High School. He once was assistant chief at Waterworks Fire Company. He was a lifetime member of Bellegrove Fire Company, where he was a very active volunteer, former secretary, and deputy chief. He had a passion for firefighting, camping, fishing, and being active within various community activities. More recently, Larry was known for his fighting and driven spirit when he was in the nursing home. He gave everything he could to be with his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Becky Bowman-Pyles, Tim Pyles, Kevin Pyles, his adopted children, Brooke Pyles, Amber Pyles, and Jordan Pyles, grandchildren, Austin, Tyler, Harold Bowman, and siblings, Karen Rhoads, Cheryl Lauderman, and Terri Pyles-Smith. He is also survived by several, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Celebration of Larry's Life will take place on Wednesday May 15, 2019 at 12:30PM at Ono United Methodist Church, 9 Main Street, Ono. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing held from 10AM until 12:30PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Bellegrove Fire Company, 1743 Blacks Bridge Road, Annville, PA 17003 or to a local fire company in your area.
Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc. are in care of the arrangements.
www.kreamerfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 10, 2019