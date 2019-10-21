|
|
Larry Wilson
Lancaster - Larry Wilson, age 89, passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born in Lebanon, PA, he was the son of the late Michael and Minnie Wilson. He attended Syracuse University studying business before being drafted into the army where he served honorably in the Korean War and earned a bronze star.
After serving, he returned to Lebanon where he founded Lebanon United Jobbers and married the late Joan Arenson. Several years later, he moved his family to Lancaster, PA where he started and operated Wilson Vending Service for many years. After selling his business, he co-owned and operated the Town Tavern in Lancaster, PA until he retired.
Larry is survived by his second wife Linda, sons Jeffrey, Michael, and Steven, and his grandchildren Stephen and Jess. He was preceded in death by his three older sisters Hannah, Pearl, and Marion.
No funeral service is planned. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to one of these charities: St. Jude's Children Hospital, the Humane Society, or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019