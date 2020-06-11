Laura May DonmoyerLebanon - Laura May Koppenhaver, 89, Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday June 10, 2020 in ManorCare, Lebanon. She was born in Lebanon on October 4, 1930 a daughter of the late John Henry Donmoyer and the late Mabel Lucetta Green. She was retired from Hills Department Store and was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing the organ and was a very good artist who also enjoyed growing flowers. She was especially fond of cardinals and angels. She also tap-danced and did recitals in her youth. She is survived by children: Phylliss Hernley, Susan Eaby and Daniel Donmoyer; grandchildren: Brian Hernley, Melanie Hernley, Joel Donmoyer, Patrick Donmoyer, Michael Eaby, Ginger Rocha; great-grandchildren: Violet and Rain Hernley, Elijah Donmoyer, Isiah Donmoyer, Ada Fox Donmoyer Munro; Juliana Rocha, Gabriela Rocha, Lorenzo Rocha, Lukas Eaby. Services will be private.