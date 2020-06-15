Laura May Koppenhaver
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Laura's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laura May Koppenhaver

Lebanon, PA - Laura May Koppenhaver, 89, Lebanon, passed away on Wednesday June 10, 2020 in ManorCare, Lebanon. She was born in Lebanon on October 4, 1930 a daughter of the late John Henry Donmoyer and the late Mabel Lucetta Green. She was retired from Hills Department Store and was a member of St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. She enjoyed playing the organ and was a very good artist who also enjoyed growing flowers. She was especially fond of cardinals and angels. She also tap-danced and did recitals in her youth. She is survived by children: Phylliss Hernley, Susan Eaby and Daniel Donmoyer; grandchildren: Brian Hernley, Melanie Hernley, Joel Donmoyer, Patrick Donmoyer, Michael Eaby, Ginger Rocha; great-grandchildren: Violet and Rain Hernley, Elijah Donmoyer, Isiah Donmoyer, Ada Fox Donmoyer Munro; Juliana Rocha, Gabriela Rocha, Lorenzo Rocha, Lukas Eaby. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions be made to ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved