1/2
Lawrence A. Heilman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence A. Heilman

Lebanon - Lawrence A. Heilman, 75, Lebanon, passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020 in his residence. He was the loving husband of Linda F. Zehring Heilman with whom he celebrated a 56th wedding anniversary in August. He was born in Lebanon, a son of the late Samuel and Jessie Williamson Heilman. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and had served in the U.S. Navy. He was a musical talent who played many instruments. He was a long time Director of Music at his church and was a member and director of the Keystone Band in Rehrersburg. While in the Navy he played with the Navy Band and was one of the original members of the Rosie O'Grady's Band in Florida. He also played locally with Big Band Nostalgia. In addition to his love for music, he was also a master wood-turner. Lawrence was a current member of the First Baptist Church, Lebanon. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children: Elizabeth J. wife of David Wolfe, Palmyra; David L. and wife Jamae Heilman, Palmyra; Jesse A. Heilman, Lebanon; grandchildren: Madeline, Benjamin and Jack Wolfe and Jacob Heilman. He is also survived by siblings: Claralou Desabaye; Samuel C. and wife Carol Heilman; Susan McGuire and Melanie Leinbach. Memorial services will be on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. in the First Baptist Church, 20 Linden Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042 where a visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of service. Guests are kindly reminded to follow current CDC guidelines.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
7172726673
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved