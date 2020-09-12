Lawrence A. HeilmanLebanon - Lawrence A. Heilman, 75, Lebanon, passed away on Thursday September 10, 2020 in his residence. He was the loving husband of Linda F. Zehring Heilman with whom he celebrated a 56th wedding anniversary in August. He was born in Lebanon, a son of the late Samuel and Jessie Williamson Heilman. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and had served in the U.S. Navy. He was a musical talent who played many instruments. He was a long time Director of Music at his church and was a member and director of the Keystone Band in Rehrersburg. While in the Navy he played with the Navy Band and was one of the original members of the Rosie O'Grady's Band in Florida. He also played locally with Big Band Nostalgia. In addition to his love for music, he was also a master wood-turner. Lawrence was a current member of the First Baptist Church, Lebanon. In addition to his wife, he is survived by children: Elizabeth J. wife of David Wolfe, Palmyra; David L. and wife Jamae Heilman, Palmyra; Jesse A. Heilman, Lebanon; grandchildren: Madeline, Benjamin and Jack Wolfe and Jacob Heilman. He is also survived by siblings: Claralou Desabaye; Samuel C. and wife Carol Heilman; Susan McGuire and Melanie Leinbach. Memorial services will be on Saturday September 19, 2020 at 11:00 am. in the First Baptist Church, 20 Linden Rd., Lebanon, PA 17042 where a visitation will be held from 10:30 am until the time of service. Guests are kindly reminded to follow current CDC guidelines.