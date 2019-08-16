Services
Clauser Funeral Home, Inc.
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA 17088
(717) 949-6588
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fairview Mennonite Reception Center
141 Jackson Road
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairview Mennonite Reception Center
141 Jackson Road
Lebanon, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Mt. Zion Mennonite Church
213 Deep Run Road
Myerstown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence H. Martin


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence H. Martin Obituary
Lawrence H. Martin

Myerstown - Lawrence H. Martin, 67, of Myerstown, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Vera Martin Martin with whom he was married to for 46 years. He was born in Jackson Township, Lebanon County on September 17, 1951, a son of the late Henry and Emma Horst Martin. Lawrence was a farmer and a member of the Mt. Zion Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Marlene married to Gerald Weaver of Stevens; Sheila Martin of Morgantown; Emma married to Marvin Weber of Ontario, Canada; Nelson married to Irene Martin of Pine Grove; Wendell married to Marilyn Martin of Pine Grove; seventeen grandchildren; siblings: Marvin married to Esther Martin of NY; Naomi married to Pete Shirk of Denver; Edith married to Aaron Zimmerman of NY; Louella married to Isaac Wenger of Perry Co.; Mary Ann married to Luke Horning of Newmanstown; Alma married to Titus Martin of East Earl; Leroy married to Emma Martin of Denver; Sarah married to Vernon Good of East Earl. He was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Martin; sisters, Verna Brubaker, Laura Groff and brother, Alvin Martin. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 9:30 am in Mt. Zion Mennonite Church, 213 Deep Run Road, Myerstown. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Monday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now