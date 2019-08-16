|
Lawrence H. Martin
Myerstown - Lawrence H. Martin, 67, of Myerstown, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Vera Martin Martin with whom he was married to for 46 years. He was born in Jackson Township, Lebanon County on September 17, 1951, a son of the late Henry and Emma Horst Martin. Lawrence was a farmer and a member of the Mt. Zion Mennonite Church of the Weaverland Conference. Surviving in addition to his wife are children, Marlene married to Gerald Weaver of Stevens; Sheila Martin of Morgantown; Emma married to Marvin Weber of Ontario, Canada; Nelson married to Irene Martin of Pine Grove; Wendell married to Marilyn Martin of Pine Grove; seventeen grandchildren; siblings: Marvin married to Esther Martin of NY; Naomi married to Pete Shirk of Denver; Edith married to Aaron Zimmerman of NY; Louella married to Isaac Wenger of Perry Co.; Mary Ann married to Luke Horning of Newmanstown; Alma married to Titus Martin of East Earl; Leroy married to Emma Martin of Denver; Sarah married to Vernon Good of East Earl. He was preceded in death by a son, Nathan Martin; sisters, Verna Brubaker, Laura Groff and brother, Alvin Martin. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 9:30 am in Mt. Zion Mennonite Church, 213 Deep Run Road, Myerstown. Burial in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Monday from 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm at Fairview Mennonite Reception Center, 141 Jackson Road, Lebanon. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 16, 2019