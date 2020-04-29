|
Lawrence L. "Lolly" Kahl
Newmanstown - Lawrence L. "Lolly" Kahl, 93, of Newmanstown, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at StoneRidge Towne Centre.
Born in Newmanstown, PA on March 5, 1927, he was a son of the late Lloyd J. and Alva V. (Boehler) Kahl.
Lolly was a 1945 graduate of Newmanstown High School and a graduate of Lebanon Business School.
Mr. Kahl served in the U.S. Navy as a Seaman 1C during WW II.
He worked as an accounting technician at Health & Human Services in Rockville, MD., and retired after 23 years.
Lolly was a member of Millcreek Lutheran Church, Newmanstown, the Newmanstown Fire Company, and various fast pitch softball teams. He was the pitcher for the Textile Machine Works team. Lolly was a great brother and enjoyed skiing.
He is survived by a sister, Marie Shomgard, of Reading, PA; a brother, Norman, husband of Marion Kahl, of Hamburg; a niece, Lisa; nephews, Kris & Mark; great nieces,Amanda & Natalie; and great nephews; Ryan & Jared.
Lolly was preceded in death by brother-in-law Roy Shomgard.
Funeral Services are private and there is no viewing.
Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown were entrusted with his arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Millcreek Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 399 Newmanstown, PA 17073.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020