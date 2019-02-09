|
Lawrence M. Butler
Campbelltown - Lawrence M. Butler. 78, of Campbelltown, a very loving, spiritual, and modest person who loved spending time with his family died Wednesday, February 6, 2019 in Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Campbelltown after years of his battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Born in Palmyra on April 11, 1940, he was the son of the late Clifford and Catherine Yake Butler. He had worked hospitality for 40 years at the Palmyra Wine and Spirit Store having perfect attendance for most of those years.
Larry was a 1958 graduate of Lebanon Catholic High School where he served on the School Board for 15 years. Larry was an avid sports fan Lebanon Catholic, Hershey Bears, Villanova, Notre Dame, Detroit Tigers, and Philadelphia Flyers and a frequent spectator for the "Palmyra Town Team Baseball".
He was a member and volunteer for Church of the Holy Spirit, Palmyra for most of his life but for the last ten years worshipped at St. Cecelia's Catholic Church, Lebanon and attended Malvern Catholic Retreat for over 20 years at Malvern, PA.
Larry was an original member of the Kaylor's Gas Station gang of Ole Palmyra. He'd help the less fortunate and volunteered his time taking bread and pastries from Giant Foods in Hershey using his time and materials to deliver to soup kitchens and shelters. Those included Harrisburgand Steelton, also the Hope Lodge and Ronald McDonald House of Hershey, and the Lebanon Rescue Mission.
From the 60's to the 80's, he was a member of the Palmyra Jaycees who organized and ran programs such as Palmyra Midget Football and the popular "holiday parades of the past" in Palmrya.
Larry loved trains and trolleys which he inherited from his father who was a Real Hershey Trolley Motorman.
Larry was an active participant in the Lebanon County Senior Games.
Surviving are three sons, David spouse of Hal Blanchette of Wakefield, RI, Brett spouse of Tina Butler of Palmyra, Timothy spouse of Lisa Butler of Wesley Chapel, Florida, 5 grandchildren, Krystle Bobb, Livvy, Matthew, Amber, and Evan Butler, 5 great grandchildren Kamry Scholl, Giselle Cheek, Maddox Butler, Weston Butler, and Dorian Butler. Two brothers, Bill Butler of West Chester, Charles Butler of Palmyra, and a sister Isabelle Plum of Dillsburg. He was preceded in death by a son Michael Butler, a daughter Elisa Butler, and a brother Robert Butler.
Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11:15 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Gravel Hill Cemetery, Palmyra, A viewing will be held on Monday from 10:15-11:15 AM prior to the service. The family will accept flowers and also contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Disease Foundation, 135 Parkinson Avenue, Staten Island, NY 10305 in his memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 9, 2019