Leah Willhide Vance
Lebanon - Leah Willhide Vance, 95, of Cedar Haven, Lebanon passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020.
Born December 11, 1924 in Amberson, Franklin County, she was a daughter of the late Wilmer A. and Verna (Doyle) Johnson. Leah was the widow of James S. Willhide since 1979 and preceded in death by siblings Lewis Johnson, LaRue Gift, Mary Rosenberry, Kathleen Zook, Virginia Gingrich, Charles Preston Johnson and Leon Johnson.
She retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue in 1988 after working many years at the former Marden Clothing Company, Shippensburg. She was a member of First Evangelical Congregational Church, Palmyra, where she sang in the choir and served as a member of the Board. Leah had also worked at Chocolate World, volunteered at HersheyPark and the Salvation Army, and was a judge for the Hershey Area Antique Car Show. She was a football, baseball, and church softball league fan.
Surviving are her son Gary E., husband of Brenda Willhide; sister Lillie Armstrong; grandchildren Michele L. Miller, Gary J. Willhide and Michael D. Willhide; 12 great grandchildren; and 14 great great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 30, 2020 at her church, 55 West Main Street, Palmyra preceded by a viewing from 10:00 AM. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Evangelical Congregational Church, 55 West Main Street, Palmyra, PA 17078.
