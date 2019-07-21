|
Leanora A. Maust
S. Annville Twp. - Leanora A. Maust, 80, of South Annville Twp., died Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. She was the loving wife of Francis C. Maust, with whom she recently celebrated 61 years of marriage.
Born in Garrett County, Maryland on January 22, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Amelia (Yoder) Yoder. She was a member of Gingrich's Mennonite Church. Leanora enjoyed floral arranging through her business, Country House Flowers, especially for weddings. She also liked to bake and often traveled with her husband to camp, bird watch, and appreciate wildflowers. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband are children Twila Bender married to Marlin of Grantsville, MD, Roland Maust married to Mary (Shenberger) of Stevens, PA, and Crystal Hernley married to David of Bedford, PA; grandchildren Jessica Bender, Maria Frantz married to Tom, Elizabeth Graham married to Jolyn, Eldon Maust, Elya Showalter married to Justin, and Hannah Hernley engaged to Luke Gibson; and brother Ernest Yoder married to Doris (Bender) of Grantsville, MD. She was preceded in death by an infant son, Beldon Maust.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Gingrich's Mennonite Church, 100 Forney Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. A viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church, as well as one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery. The family wishes to express gratitude for the exceptional sensitive and compassionate care given by the Pleasant View Care at Home, and Pleasant View Dementia Care unit.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 21, 2019