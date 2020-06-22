Leigh "Missy" A. Tomecek
Lebanon - Leigh "Missy" A. Tomecek, 40, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020. Leigh was born June 7, 1980, the daughter of Dennis Klinger and Sherry Layser. She is survived by her parent, daughter Dionne A. Tomecek, son Aiden D. Tomecek, granddaughter Autumn Rose Singer, brothers; Matthew M. Klinger & Steven A. Klinger and grandmother Phyllis Klinger. A private service will be held by the family. For more information, Leigh's obituary and to offer online condolences visit rohlandfh.com.
Lebanon - Leigh "Missy" A. Tomecek, 40, passed away Saturday June 13, 2020. Leigh was born June 7, 1980, the daughter of Dennis Klinger and Sherry Layser. She is survived by her parent, daughter Dionne A. Tomecek, son Aiden D. Tomecek, granddaughter Autumn Rose Singer, brothers; Matthew M. Klinger & Steven A. Klinger and grandmother Phyllis Klinger. A private service will be held by the family. For more information, Leigh's obituary and to offer online condolences visit rohlandfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.