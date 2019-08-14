|
Lena F. Ensminger
Lebanon - Lena F. Ensminger, 75, of Lebanon, passed away on Saturday August 10, 2019 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Ronald N. Ensminger, who passed away in 2013.
Lena was born in Lebanon on March 16, 1944 to the late Frank and Margaret (Leibich) Herb. She was a homemaker. She was a member of Mt. Etna Bible Church. She enjoyed baking and putting puzzles together. Her greatest love and enjoyment came from spending time with her granddaughters and her great grandchildren.
Lena is survived by her children, Janell L. Ensminger of Lebanon, Rynell L. and her husband Darren Snow of Mt. Holly Springs, Ronald L. Ensminger of Lebanon, granddaughters, Racheal Owen and Rebecca Hair, great grandchildren, Aiden, Peyton, Bryson, Carson, Addison, and her siblings, George Herb, Frank Herb, John Herb, LeRoy Herb, David Herb, Karen Myers, and Fern Gish. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Jack Herb, Raymond Herb, Anna Rroak, and Patricia Hoover.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11AM from Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be in Grand View Memorial Park, Annville. There will be a viewing held an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lebanon Valley Youth for Christ, 740 Willow Street, Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019