Lena G. Sauder
formerly of East Earl - Lena G. Sauder, 96, formerly of East Earl, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Fairmount Homes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Sauder in 1999.
Born in Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Good) Eberly.
She was a homemaker and a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving are four children: Mervin married to Marlene Sauder, Mohnton, Noah, Jr. married to Susan Sauder, Lebanon County, Doris married to Lawrence Martin, Narvon, Dorothy married to Paul Newswanger, McAlisterville, 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, five siblings: Alice Horst, Anna Mary Oberholtzer, Joseph Eberly, Titus Eberly, and James Eberly.
She was preceded in death by a daughter Minerva wife of Leroy Sauder, a brother Daniel and a sister Susanna.
The family wishes to express thanks to the staff at Fairmount Homes for the competent and compassionate care given to Lena for the last 2 ½ years.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Fairmount Homes Wheat Ridge Chapel with further services at 1:30 p.m. at Churchtown Mennonite Church with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman, Leon B. Zimmerman, John Martin, Earl Martin, and Marlin Lauver officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at Fairmount Homes Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata on Sunday from 5 - 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019