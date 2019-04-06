Services
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fairmount Homes Wheat Ridge Chapel
333 Wheat Ridge Dr.
Ephrata, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:30 PM
Fairmount Homes Wheat Ridge Chapel
Service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Churchtown Mennonite Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Sauder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena G. Sauder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lena G. Sauder Obituary
Lena G. Sauder

formerly of East Earl - Lena G. Sauder, 96, formerly of East Earl, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Fairmount Homes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Noah Sauder in 1999.

Born in Earl Twp., she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Alice (Good) Eberly.

She was a homemaker and a member of Churchtown Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.

Surviving are four children: Mervin married to Marlene Sauder, Mohnton, Noah, Jr. married to Susan Sauder, Lebanon County, Doris married to Lawrence Martin, Narvon, Dorothy married to Paul Newswanger, McAlisterville, 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, five siblings: Alice Horst, Anna Mary Oberholtzer, Joseph Eberly, Titus Eberly, and James Eberly.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Minerva wife of Leroy Sauder, a brother Daniel and a sister Susanna.

The family wishes to express thanks to the staff at Fairmount Homes for the competent and compassionate care given to Lena for the last 2 ½ years.

Her funeral will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Fairmount Homes Wheat Ridge Chapel with further services at 1:30 p.m. at Churchtown Mennonite Church with Bishop Leon S. Zimmerman, Leon B. Zimmerman, John Martin, Earl Martin, and Marlin Lauver officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at Fairmount Homes Wheat Ridge Chapel, 333 Wheat Ridge Dr., Ephrata on Sunday from 5 - 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.