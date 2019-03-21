|
Lena K. Martin
Myerstown - Lena K. Martin, 95, of Myerstown, PA, passed away in her home on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She was the wife of the late Lester Zimmerman Martin. She was born in Bowmansville, Lancaster County, on May 28, 2019, daughter of the late Rufus H. and Susie B. Kurtz Musser. Lena was a member of the Mt. Zion Mennonite Church of Weaverland Conference. She is survived by children, Lloyd M. husband of the late Ruth Z. Hurst Martin of Lebanon; Evelyn wife of David H. Horning of Newmanstown; Leroy M. husband of Miriam Z. Hurst Martin of Lebanon; Mary wife of Elmer H. Reiff of Loysville; Martha wife of Mervin S. Hurst of Seneca Falls, NY; Lester M. husband of Arlene S. Zimmerman Martin of Newville; Fern wife of Mervin N. Hurst of Robesonia; Anna Susan wife of Frank M. Hurst of Lebanon; Leon M. husband of Edith S. Wenger Martin of Lebanon; daughter in law, Arlene S. wife of Kenneth Snyder of Bernville; 67 grandchildren; 293 great grandchildren; 37 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Rufus K. Musser of Ephrata; Alvin K. husband of Alta Martin Musser of Memphis, MO; brothers in law, Harvey Z. Martin of Fleetwood; John D. husband of Nancy Kilmer Zeiset of Memphis, MO. She was preceded in death by a son, Leonard M. Martin; a grandson; two great granddaughters; a great-great grandson; four sisters, Verna High, Emma Wise, Orpha Martin, Phoebe Zeiset. Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 9:30 am in Mt. Zion Mennonite Church, 213 Deep Run Road, Myerstown, PA. Interment will be made in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewing on Sunday for 2 pm to 4 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm AT THE CHURCH. PLEASE OMIT FLOWERS. Clauser Funeral home, Inc. is handling her arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019