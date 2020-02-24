|
Leon H. Lutz
Myerstown - Leon H. Lutz, 82, died Sunday, February 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was the husband of Rita I. (Boltz) Lutz, who died February 11, 2015.
Born in Rehrersburg on August 1, 1937, he was the son of the late Frank Lutz and Elsie (Gassert) Troutman.
Leon was employed at Quaker Alloy, Myerstown, for over 40 years, from where he retired. He was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Hamlin, the Grundsau Lodsch No. 17, Lebanon, Myerstown , Pennsylvania German Dialect and Culture Society, and was a lifetime member of the Goodwill, Mt. Aetna, Mt. Zion, Bethel and Rehrersburg Fire Companies. Leon enjoyed hunting at the L & B Lodge in Hillsgrove, PA, and spending time at his beach home in Lewes, DE.
He is survived by a daughter, Tina Meyer, of Myerstown; son, Carl, husband of Cherie Lutz, of Myerstown; grandsons, Justin L. Lutz, husband of Lois Shupp, Ryan L. Lutz, companion of Haley Challenger, and Robert Meyer, III; his loving partner, Carol Norwood; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister, Edith Meyer; and brothers, Ray Cocks and Miles Lutz.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 28, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Grose Funeral Home, 358 W. Washington Ave., Myerstown, preceded by a viewing beginning at 9 a.m. Interment will be at Hamlin Cemetery, Bethel Twp.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grundsau Lodsch No. 17, c/o Donald Hickernell, 3 Brookside Circle, Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020