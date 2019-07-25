Services
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
(717) 838-7034
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Buse Funeral Home
145 North Grant Street
Palmyra, PA 17078
View Map
Leon K. Fry


1936 - 2019
Leon K. Fry Obituary
Leon K. Fry

Palmyra - Leon K. Fry, 83, of Palmyra passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

Born April 19, 1936 in Schaefferstown, he was a son of the late Leon Z. and Katie W. (Krum) Fry and also preceded in death by his brother Donald Fry.

He was a self-employed backhoe operator in the Palmyra area for over 40 years and enjoyed bowling on three bowling leagues every week at Palmyra Bowling until his passing.

Surviving are his children Bradley Fry, Vicki, wife of Larry Klein and Daniel, husband of Pamela Fry; sisters Mae Kapp and Ida Rhen; grandchildren Shaun Klein, Erik Klein, Terance Klein, Joel Klein, McKensy Fry and Cole Fry.

A funeral service will be held 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Buse Funeral Home, 145 North Grant Street, Palmyra preceded by a viewing from 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to GracePoint Church Building Fund, PO Box 269, Palmyra, PA 17078.

Share condolences at BuseFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 25, 2019
