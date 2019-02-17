|
Leon W. Shaak, Jr.
Lebanon - Leon W. Shaak, Jr., 80, of Lebanon, died Friday, February 8, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
He was the husband of Alice E. (Horst) Shaak, to whom he would have been married 61 years on September 6, 2019.
Born in Lebanon, PA on November 29, 1938, he was the son of the late Leon W. and Catherine E. (Dohner) Shaak.
A graduate of Lebanon High School, he was a member of Zion United Methodist Church of Iona, Lebanon. Leon was employed at the Hershey Chocolate Factory for 43 years, retiring in 2000. He also drove a special needs bus for Fortna Transportation, West Cornwall. Leon was a member of the "Lebanon Bolognians" Camping Club. He enjoyed traveling and trips to Gettysburg, but his greatest joy was spending time with his friends and family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, David Shaak, of Lebanon; a daughter, Lauren Shaak, of Lebanon; granddaughters, Jennifer Kovalchick and Stephanie Shaak; great-grandchildren, Sofia and Cayden Kovalchick; a sister, Kathryn Weidman, of Lebanon; a brother, Dale, husband of Linda Shaak, of Lebanon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Allyson Reed; a son, Leon Michael Shaak; and a sister, Joyce Newton.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 11a.m. at Zion United Methodist Church of Iona, 1920 S. 5th Ave., Lebanon, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10a.m. Inurnment will be at the adjoining church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , Lebanon Div., 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603; or The Lebanon Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 5, Lebanon, PA 17042.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019