Leone R. Gerberich
Jonestown - Leone R. Gerberich, 89, of Jonestown, passed away at his home on Monday July 8, 2019. He was the husband of Charlotte E. (Budwash) Gerberich.
Born in Jonestown on August 5, 1929, he was the son of the late Harold and Roma (Ditzler) Gerberich. Leone was a graduate of Jonestown High School with the class of 1947. He served in the army during the Korean War. He worked as a maintenance supervisor for the Hershey Gardens. Leone was a lifetime member of the American Legion, Percy Fire Company, member of the Amvets Post 293 and the American Roses Society where he was awarded the International Order of the Gold Rose.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter Beth wife of Keith Peiffer of Lebanon; grandchildren Ryan Peiffer of Mt. Joy and Justin husband of Melissa Peiffer of Denver, NC; great-grandchildren Grayson and Kaylee; brother,L. Robert Gerberich of Harrisburg. He was preceded in death by a sister.
Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Services have been in trusted to the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Perseverance Fire Company, PO Box 438, Jonestown, PA 17038.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on July 11, 2019