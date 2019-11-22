|
LeRoy Eugene Peffley
Lebanon, PA - LeRoy Eugene Peffley, 93, formerly of West Lebanon went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 21. He was a resident of Cornwall Manor since October 2015.
Roy was the husband of the former Joyce Elizabeth Kleiser, who he was married to for 63 years before her death in 2011. He is survived by two children: LeRoy "Chip" Peffley of Lebanon, and Nannette Susan, wife of Richard Denlinger, Lancaster. He also has many surviving nieces and nephews.
Roy was the son of the late Harvey and Susanna Brandt Peffley. He was preceded in death by his brothers Stanton, Harvey, Paul and Grant, and sisters Lillian Soulliard, Elsie Soulliard, and Esther Salem.
Roy was a life long member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, West Lebanon, where he held various positions as well as helping his wife as a Sunday School teacher.
He was very active in West Lebanon activities having served on the school board, fire department, township commissioner, and township assessor.
Roy served in the U.S.Army during World War II and was in the 7th Infantry Division in Okinawa.
He was employed by Roy Grubb Body Shop as a mechanic and also by Sterling Drug, Myerstown, when he retired in 1988.
Funeral arrangements are being provided by Rohland's Funeral Home. The service will be held at Zerr Chapel, Cornwall Manor on Tuesday, November 26 at 10:00 a.m. There will be a viewing from 9 a.m. to the time of service. The Reverend David P. Harris, Lead Chaplain at Cornwall Manor will be officiating. Interment will be in the Covenant Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Roy's memory to St. Luke's U.M. Church, 2327 Lehman St., Lebanon, PA 17046.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019