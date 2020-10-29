Leroy L. "Lee" Lehman
Lebanon - Leroy L. "Lee" Lehman, 92, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at VA Medical Center. He was born on Sunday, May 13, 1928 to the late Claude Lehman and Hattie Lehman nee Fessler in Pine Grove. He was a member of St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church. Lee was a veteran of the Army in the Korean War and enjoyed gardening, landscaping and woodworking. He was loved by many friends. Surviving are step-sons Brian Swope and spouse Michelle, Kerry Swope; close friends John Kunder, Jr and spouse Missy, Elizabeth Johnson and spouse Matt. He was preceded in death by wives Dorothy Lehman and Nancy Lehman; companion Jane Kunder; son Brian Lehman; brother Robert Lehman. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 855 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042.