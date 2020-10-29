1/
Leroy L. "Lee" Lehman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy L. "Lee" Lehman

Lebanon - Leroy L. "Lee" Lehman, 92, of Lebanon, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at VA Medical Center. He was born on Sunday, May 13, 1928 to the late Claude Lehman and Hattie Lehman nee Fessler in Pine Grove. He was a member of St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church. Lee was a veteran of the Army in the Korean War and enjoyed gardening, landscaping and woodworking. He was loved by many friends. Surviving are step-sons Brian Swope and spouse Michelle, Kerry Swope; close friends John Kunder, Jr and spouse Missy, Elizabeth Johnson and spouse Matt. He was preceded in death by wives Dorothy Lehman and Nancy Lehman; companion Jane Kunder; son Brian Lehman; brother Robert Lehman. Visitation will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Christman's Funeral Home, Inc., 226 Cumberland Street, Lebanon. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, following the service. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 855 Tuck Street, Lebanon, PA 17042. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Christman's Funeral Home, Inc. - Lebanon
226 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-7431
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by LDNews.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved