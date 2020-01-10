Services
Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, Inc. - Wernersville
243 W. Penn Ave.
Wernersville, PA 19565
610-678-3461
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Midway Diner
41 Diner Dr.
Bethel, PA
Leroy P. Zeller Obituary
Leroy P. Zeller, 66, of Bernville, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Crystal (Miller) Zeller, with whom he would have shared 46 years of marriage on Mar. 30th.

Leroy, a son of the late Leroy M. and Mildred A. (Thietaweicter) Zeller, was born in Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Angie J. Zeller-Buckwalter, wife of Rory S., East Petersburg; a brother, David Zeller, husband of Marlene, Frystown; and a granddaughter, Kirsten P. Buckwalter.

He was employed for 40 years for the former AWI, now C&S Logistics, having last worked on Nov. 22nd. He previously worked building silos for Weaver Star Silo.

A celebration of life service will be held from 10:00AM- 3:00 PM, Saturday, Feb. 1st, at Midway Diner, 41 Diner Dr., Bethel. Burial will be private. Hill Funeral Home, Rehrersburg, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 27, 2020
