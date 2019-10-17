|
Leroy Z. Shott
Myerstown - Leroy Z. Shott, 88, died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
He was the husband of Joyce (Phillippy) Shott. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on November 25, 2018.
Born in Myerstown on March 9, 1931, he was a son of the late Laura M. (Wenger) and Adam A. Shott.
Leroy was a 1948 Graduate of Myerstown High School. After 45.5 years he retired from Glen Gery Brick Corp. Leroy served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Paul's UCC, Hamlin, Myerstown Post #6076, Suits Us Hunting Camp, and a life time member of the Richland American Legion - Post 880. Leroy enjoyed hunting and blue grass music.
In addition to his wife, Leroy is survived by a son, Brian, husband of Donna Shott; grandsons, Trent & Tyler Shott; sisters, Hattie Border & Barbara Englehart; brother, George Shott; and several nieces and a nephew.
Memorial Service will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 6 p.m. at St. Paul's UCC, 2351-2355 Mt. Zion Rd., Fredericksburg. Visitation will begin at 4 p.m. Inurnment will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Richland American Legion - Post 880, 8 W. New St., Richland, PA 17087.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019