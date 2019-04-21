Services
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:45 PM
Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Lebanon - Lester A. Bergman, 90, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at home. He was the husband of the late Lucille A. (DeHart) Bergman. Born in Heidelberg Township, PA on March 20, 1929, Lester was a son of the late Lester E. and Florence (Keener) Bergman.

Lester is survived by five sons - Randy L. Bergman, Lester A. Bergman, Jr., Scott D. Bergman, Steven D. Bergman and Terry L. Bergman; 10 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and a brother, Frank Bergman. He was preceded in death by a sister, Emma Breidigam and a brother, Richard Bergman.

Memorial service with military honors will be held at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Friday, April 26 at 2:45 PM. Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements. Please share your memories with the family at our online guest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomelebanon.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Apr. 21, 2019
