Services
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lester Dechert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lester E. Dechert Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lester E. Dechert Jr. Obituary
Lester E. Dechert, Jr.

New Tripoli - Lester E. Dechert, 84, of New Tripoli, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by his loved ones. He was the loving husband of Faye L. (Miller) Dechert with whom he shared over 66 years of marriage. Born in Jonestown, he was the son of the late Lester and Florence (Keim) Dechert. Lester honorably served his country in the United States Navy. Lester worked as a Manager at the former McCrory Stores for over 40 years. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and the Hellertown American Legion #397.

Survivors: In addition to his loving wife Faye, he will be lovingly remembered by his Sons, David R. Dechert, Sr. and wife Ko, Frederick M. Dechert and wife Janet; Grandchildren, Shawn Ballek and husband Steve, Christina Dechert, David R. Dechert, Jr. and wife Jessica, Melissa Dechert, and Jessica Kelly; 16 Great Grandchildren; 4 Great Great Grandchildren, 2 Brothers and 1 Sister. Lester is preceded in death by his brother, Richard Dechert and sister, Judy Etzweiler.

Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem 18018 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 10 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 881 Marcon Blvd., Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now