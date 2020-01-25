|
|
Lester Glenn Blauch
Annville - Lester Glenn Blauch, 87, husband of Marlene Funck Blauch, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Friday, January 24, 2020, at The Lebanon Valley Home in Annville, where he had been a resident since May 2018.
Born February 25, 1932 in South Annville Township near Mt. Pleasant, he was the 11th of 12 children born to the late Earl John and Lillian Hyacinth Mumma Blauch. He grew up in North Londonderry Township on a dairy farm lined with stately pine trees, along Route 422 just East of Palmyra where North Londonderry Square, Lowe's, and Walmart are now located. Lester was a 1950 graduate of Palmyra High School. He was a faithful lifelong member of St. John's Evangelical Congregational Church in Steelstown, where he served in various positions including trustee and usher. He enjoyed music and played in St. John's Sunday School and Community orchestras.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by 5 brothers, infant Earnest Blauch, Merle and wife, Ruth Hostetter Blauch, Elias and wife, Hannah Moyer Blauch, Mervin and wife, Ruth Raynes Blauch, and Elvin and wife, Betty Yingst Blauch, and 5 sisters, infant Evelyn Blauch, Gladys and husband, Lester Bowman, young child Beatrice Blauch, Mildred and husband, Harvey Bomgardner, and Thelma Hostetter. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, two sons, Earl, husband of Barbara Herr Blauch, of Jonestown, and Eric, husband of Connie Dodson Blauch, of Annville, and one daughter Joan Apgar of Palmyra, in addition to 5 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, his youngest brother Karl Ellis, widower of Frances George Blauch, brother-in-law Dale Hostetter, and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 28 at 11 a.m. at St. John's E.C. Church, 683 Steelstown Road, Annville, PA 17003. Viewing will be held Monday evening, January 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kreamer Funeral Home, 618 E. Main Street, Annville, as well as from 10 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 28 at the church. Burial will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to "St. John's E.C. Church" to be used for missions.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020