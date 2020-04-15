|
Lester J. Stickler, Sr,
Jonestown - Lester J. Stickler, Sr.., 71, of Jonestown died Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the M. S. Hershey Medical Center. He was the husband of Marie A. Verdicchio Sticker with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage.
Born in Lebanon on February 20, 1949, he was the son of the late Arthur and Catherine Pifath Stickler. He was self-employed in the garment industry and also employed at Penn National training horses with his son, Lester, Jr.
Lester could fix anything and loved antiquing, attending flee markets, and refinishing furniture. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the outdoors, working in his yard, and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a son Lester J. Stickler, Jr. and wife Robina of Lebanon, a daughter Michele Stickler Snyder wife of Tracy Snyder of Pitman, four grandchildren, Vanessa and Alyssa Stickler, Anthony and Karli Snyder, a brother Keith husband of Deborah Stickler of Jonestown, five sisters Aneda wife of Dennis Rittle of Mary Esther, Florida, Geneva Kreiser of Lebanon, Jennie Swisher of Lebanon, Catherine wife of Henry Smith of Lebanon, Helen wife of Stanley Blair of Lebanon, Faye wife of William Binner of Lebanon, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by three brothers Richard, Frank, and Kenneth Stickler, and a sister Barbara Ann Stoner.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, Annville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020