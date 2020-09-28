1/
Lester K. "Les" Bohn Jr.
Lester K. "Les" Bohn, Jr.

Wernersville - Lester K. "Les" Bohn, Jr., 72, died Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He was the husband of Mary (Hassler) Bohn. They celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary on March 15, 2020. Born in Reading, PA on July 12, 1948, he was the son of the late Lester K. Bohn, Sr.

Mr. Bohn served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

Les retired from North American Brick Plant. He was a member of Fredericksburg VFW where he enjoyed dancing to Wipeout by Surfaris. He was an avid Model Car Collector.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his dachshund, Glenny.

In addition to his parents, Les was preceded in death by sisters, Shirley Hoffman and Ann Marie Bohn.

Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family. Grose Funeral Home, Inc., Myerstown, were entrusted with the arrangements.

GroseFH.com








Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
