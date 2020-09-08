Lester M. Weaver
Quarryville - Lester M. Weaver 89 years 4 months and 4 days, passed away Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Anna H. Weaver. They had celebrated their 66th wedding Anniversary on Feb. 28, 2020. Born in East Earl on May 1, 1931. He was the son of the late George and Lydia (Martin) Weaver.
He was a member of the Bethel Mennonite Church. He enjoyed the Dairy Farm where he worked most of his life.
In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Barbara, wife of David Meck of St. Georges, DE; Mary Jane Schrock of Milton, PA; Carolyn, wife of Timothy Weaver of Robesonia, PA; David husband of Leanna (Stoitzfus) of Penn Yan, NY; Anna Mae, wife of Lowell Swartzentruber of Abbeville, SC; Nelson, husband of Melinda (Stelfox) of Tomah, WI; Sharon, wife of Eugene Plett of Richland, PA; Susan, wife of Charles Zimmerman of Myerstown, PA; Lester Michael, husband of Ruthie (Weaver) of Quarryville, PA; and Regina, married to Fred Martin of Sheldon, WI; 49 Grandchildren and 86 Great Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 3 Granddaughters and 2 Great Grandsons.
He is also survived by brothers: Martin, married to Rachel of Downingtown, PA; George, married to Joanne of New Holland, PA; Clarence, married to Arlene of Myerstown, PA; Mervin, married to Lucinda of Johnsonville, IL; and 1 sister Anna, wife of the late Daniel Martin of Ephrata, PA. He was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond, husband of Alta of Elverson, PA; and 2 sisters, Irene of New Holland, PA. and Esther Gage of Idaho.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bethel Mennonite Church, 1774 Robert Fulton Highway, Quarryville, PA 17566 with Ministers Stanley Wine, Alvin Rohrer, Nevin Nolt and Jim Nolt officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be at the church on Thursday September 10 from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com