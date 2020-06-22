Lewette P. Strickler
Cornwall - Lewette P Strickler, 93, formerly of Mount Joy and Lebanon, passed away June 19, 2020, at Cornwall Manor's Health Center in Cornwall, PA. Born in Philadelphia on March 26, 1927, "Lew" was the daughter of the late Milton E and Georgianna (Davis) Price. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Lebanon, and former member of Glossbrenner United Methodist Church in Mount Joy, Pa. She retired from the former Bell Telephone Company's Outside Engineering Department. She also previously worked for Frankford Arsenal's Engineering Department in Philadelphia.Graduating from the Olney High School in Philadelphia, she also took courses at Drexel University and Philadelphia School of Industrial Art. Lew was a USO girl when she met her first husband, Bob Flick, while he was on leave with the Navy in Philly. She was a Cub Scout Den Leader for many years when her children were younger, and taught Vacation Bible School at the Glossbrenner Church in Mount Joy. She was a long time volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House in Hershey and WITF Public Broadcasting Service (PBS). Lew also volunteered at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon, Lancaster Opera Workshop, United Way, and Cornwall Manor. She was an active member of the Lebanon County Hearing Loss Association of America.Lew was a happy and outgoing person, making friends wherever she went. She was known by all to be a ray of sunshine, always responding with a twinkly smile and an enthusiastic "Just Ducky!" when asked how she was. She enjoyed many activities, including painting on canvas, ballroom dancing, creating posters for special events, illustrating published children's books, and music. She loved barbershop quartets, was a 35-year card club member, and was an avid Phillies fan. She was a voracious reader, a fitness fanatic, and loved to travel. Surviving are Lew's life partner of 6 years, Robert Kotzbauer, and children Steven (Carol Miller) Flick, Susan (Gerald) Ciranni, Donna Flick Smith, Hugh "Corky" (Beth Newcomer) Flick, and Robert's daughter, Laura Kotzbauer. Also surviving are step-children David Bechtel (Rita) Strickler, and Ann Strickler (Keith) Boyer. She is also survived by grandchildren Brent (Jackie) Smith, Anthony (Brelin) Smith, Kyle Flick, Megan Flick, Bridget (Ryan) Fritchey, Hannah Fitzpatrick, Liam Fitzpatrick and 7 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are step-grandchildren Allison Strickler, Andrew Strickler, Michael Boyer and Christopher Boyer. Lew is survived by two sisters, Doris (Walter) Holberg, and Mildred (William) Sutton. Preceded in death in addition to her parents, was her husband of 11 years, George H Strickler in 2008, and sons-in-law John L Mattera (1998) and Harold I Smith (2017). A celebration of life service will be planned at a future date. Memorials can be sent to Cornwall Manor Benevolent Fund, 1 Boyd Street, Cornwall, PA 17016, ( https://cornwallmanor.org/donate/), Zion Lutheran Church, 29 North 9th Street, Lebanon, PA 17046, or to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central PA, 745 West Governor Road, Hershey, PA 17033. For more information, to order flowers, or to send messages of condolence, please visit www.christmansfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.