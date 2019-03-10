|
Lewis H. Pharr, Jr.
Lebanon - Lewis H. Pharr, Jr., 76, of Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home. He was the husband of the late Carole A. Smearman Pharr.
Born in Baltimore, MD on February 12, 1943, he was the son of the late Lewis H. Pharr, Sr., and Winifred B. Hackman Pharr Cyphert. Lewis served in the U.S. Coast Guard. Following his military service, he started working for Western Electric, which became AT&T, then Lucent Technologies. He then retired after they became Agere Systems, where he had been a computer chip inspector. He enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, crabbing and watching college basketball. In his younger years, he was an avid swimmer, and he also enjoyed playing basketball and football.
He is survived by his daughters Jacqueline L. Pharr of Dundalk, MD, Dawn E. wife of Kenneth Wolfe of Lebanon and Melissa P. wife of David Barton of Parkville, MD; half-brother Wayne Cyphert of Dundalk, MD; grandchildren Michael husband of Melissa Wolfe, Lindsay Wolfe and Madelyn Barton; and great grandchildren Blaze and Calvin Wolfe.
He was preceded in death by his half-brother B. Keith Cyphert.
Services will be at the convenience of the family.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Mar. 10, 2019