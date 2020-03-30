|
|
Lillian A. Bowman
Cornwall - Lillian A. Bowman, 89, of Cornwall, died Monday, March 30, 2020 at Cornwall Manor. She was the wife of the late J. Paul Bowman who passed away in 1990.
Born in Ono on February 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late David M. and Emma (Light) Anspach. Lillian graduated from Lebanon High School with the class of 1948. She worked as a bookkeeper for both Lebanon Valley College and Reilly, Wolfson, Sheffey, Schrum and Lundberg. Lillian was a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Lebanon where she was a Vestry for eight years, as well as a Sunday school teacher. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star. Lillian enjoyed reading, traveling, cooking, gardening, skiing and tennis.
Surviving are her children Patricia A. Sheffey, wife of Timothy of Lebanon, Paul B. Bowman, husband of Barbara of San Diego, CA, Cynthia Keegan, wife of Mark Shafernich, of Hobe Sound, Florida ; five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and three step grandchildren; brothers David Anspach, Richard Anspach, Robert Anspach, and sister Patricia Modica. She was preceded in death by a sister Irene Styer.
A memorial service will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church at a later date, with inurnment taking place in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lillian's memory to the Cornwall Manor Benevolent Fund, 1 Boyd Street, Cornwall, PA 17016.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020