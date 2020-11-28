Lillian DingeldeinElizabethtown - Lillian Dingeldein, 88, formerly of McKeesport and Myerstown, went to be with her Lord, Jesus Christ, Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown.She was the wife of William H. Dingeldein, to whom she was married 71 years on August 20, 2020.Born in East McKeesport, PA on November 27, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Contino and Elvira (Severino) Conti.A 1949 graduate of East McKeesport High School, she attended Myerstown Baptist Church. Lillian loved cooking delicious meals and hosting friends and members of her community around her table. She thrived in her garden, loved her schnauzer, Heidi, and created a haven for her family in her home.She is survived by sons, W. Bruce Dingeldein, of Reading, Richard H. Dingeldein, of Myerstown, Russell K., husband of Laurie Dingeldein, of Harrisburg; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Rose Macchione, of Lebanon; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, Dominic Conti.Funeral services will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Myerstown Baptist Church, Myerstown, preceded by a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Myerstown Baptist Church, 59 N. Ramona Rd., Myerstown, PA 17067.Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.