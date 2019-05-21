Services
Richland - Lillian E. Heck, 92, of Richland, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Hill Farm Estates in Annville. She was the wife of the late George D. Heck.

Born in Hershey on February 28, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Florence Blanken Swanger. Lillian was a member of the Zion United Methodist Church in Myerstown. She was also a member of the Conrad Weiser Chapter #449, Order of the Eastern Star.

She is survived by her son George R. Heck of Myerstown; daughter Jean M. wife of Tom Taylor of Annville; sisters Helen Rudy of Myerstown, Clara Hein of Lebanon, Sadie Jean Weber of Cleona and Cordelia Reifsnyder of Lancaster; grandchildren Christopher (Rebecca) Heck, Becky (Chris) Doane, Shannon Royer and Caleb Taylor; and great grandchildren Brandon and Sabrina Heck and Braydon and Briella Lodish.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Leroy & Beryl Swanger and sisters Sara Fritz and Laura Swanger.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd., Jonestown. A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Lemberger's Cemetery, E. Hanover Twp. A Order of the Eastern Star service will be held at 9:45 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Conrad Weiser Chapter #449 O.E.S., P.O. Box 8, Womelsdorf, PA 19567 or to her church at 22 E. Main Ave., Myerstown, PA 17067.
Published in Lebanon Daily News on May 21, 2019
