Lillian K. "Lee" Music
1935 - 2020
Lillian K. "Lee" Music

Dillsburg - Lillian K. "Lee" Music, 85, of Elmcroft of Dillsburg formerly a resident of Palmyra for 48 years, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the home of her daughter Lindy Music and son-in-law Scott Ryder in Dillsburg. She was the wife of the late Cecil Music, Jr. who died in 1986.

Born in Homestead, PA on June 16, 1935, she was the daughter of the late John and Lillian Walker Kalla. She was the owner of Music II consisting of Music's UDrop ULock, Music's Auto Center, and Music's One Stop.

Surviving is a daughter, Lindy L. Music wife of Scott Ryder of Dillsburg, a son, John W. Music of Palmyra, 6 grandchildren, John William Music, Jr., Heath Aaron Music, Nathan Alexander Music, Rachel Elizabeth Music, Maria Catherine Ryder, Julia Gail Ryder, and Great Grandchildren, Ryder Trone, Austin Music, Phoenix Music, Peyton Music, and Greyson Music. She was preceded in death by a daughter Lisa Lynn Music.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 2:00 PM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. A viewing will be held from 1-2 PM prior to the service. Interment will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, 4250 Crums Mill Road, Harrisburg, PA 17112 in her memory.






Published in Lebanon Daily News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
AUG
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Kreamer Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Annville
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kreamer Funeral Home
