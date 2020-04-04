|
Lillian T. Milovich
Lebanon - Lillian T. Milovich, 97, formerly of Lebanon died Friday, April 3, 2020 at Elizabeth Manor, Elizabethtown, PA.
She was the wife of the late Milo Milovich who died in 1987.
Born in Minersvillage, PA on July 12, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Louise Kehm Ginnetto.
Lillian was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lebanon. She had been employed for many years at the Lebanon Machine Shop, retiring in 1979.
She is survived by grandchildren Lisa Kurr (Jon) Fichman, Denise (Glen) Morrison, Greg (Tina) Kurr, Michael (Barbara) McCurdy and Michelle (Jared) Wyko: 7 great grandchildren, sister Mary (Cyril) Werth of Lebanon, friend Terie King of Elizabethtown, very close niece Kathy Grose and several other nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by daughters Patricia Koch and Sandra McCurdy and several brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
GroseFH.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020