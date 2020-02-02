|
Lilly J. Hershey
Lebanon - Lilly J. Hershey, 86, of Lebanon died Saturday, February 1, 2020 in Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of the late Melvin D. Hershey, Jr. who died in 2016.
Born in Greenpoint on June 23, 1933, she was the daughter of the late William and Alma Boltz Fake. She was a homemaker and worked part-time at Royer's Garden Center, Lebanon. She was a master gardener through the Penn State extension program and a former president of the Lebanon Flower Club.
Surviving are three sons Melvin D. Hershey, III and wife Karen of Lebanon, William C. Hershey of Lebanon, Charles I. Hershey and wife Ginger of Annville, two daughters Mary E. Hershey of Palmyra, Sally Ann Green of Lebanon, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Kreamer Funeral Home and Crematory, 618 E. Main Street, Annville. Interment will be held in Grand View Memorial Park. A viewing will be held from 10-11 AM prior to the service. Contributions may be made to the , 2529 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110 in her memory.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020