Memorial service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Clauser Funeral Home
116 N. Carpenter St.
Schaefferstown, PA
1951 - 2019
Linda Colleen White Obituary
Linda Colleen White

Lebanon - Linda Colleen White, 68, of Lebanon, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. She was the wife of John D. White to whom she was married to for 48 years. She was born in Lebanon on May 12, 1951, a daughter of the late William Leininger and Geraldine Hummel Leininger. Linda was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, grandmother, aunt, friend and was selfless in many ways to a fault. She loved being a grandmother, tending to her flower beds, completing cross stitch and watching game shows. Linda enjoyed routine trips with her sister and when her family would visit. Her favorite thing to do was to host holiday gatherings and picnics at her home. She also enjoyed cleaning with her cousin Mel. Surviving in addition to her husband are children, Crystal White and Duane White; grandchildren, Katelyn Gassert and Carter; sisters, Barb Garrison and husband Nelson; Brenda Kreamer and husband Ed; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at 10 am in the Clauser Funeral Home, 116 N. Carpenter St., Schaefferstown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Lebanon County, 150 N. Ramona Road, Myerstown, PA 17067. www.rohlandfh.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News on Sept. 27, 2019
