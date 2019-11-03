|
|
Linda D. Hummel
Linda D. Hummel, 63, of Hetzel's Church Rd., Pine Grove, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born on May 15, 1956 in Pottsville, she was a daughter of Constance Mae Lengel Aungst of Pine Grove and the late Donald Aungst.
She was a 1974 graduate of Pine Grove High School and obtained her LPN at Vo-Tech in Mar Lin. She was a member of Hetzel's UCC, Pine Grove.
Linda worked the Lebanon VA Medical Center for 25 years.
She enjoyed going to Cape May every year and her granddaughter was the light of her life.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a sister, Lisa Aungst, and an aunt, Connie Lou Aungst.
Surviving, in addition to her mother, are her husband of 42 years, Dale M. Hummel; son, Clint and wife Denise Hummel of Schuylkill Haven; granddaughter, Lauren Hummel; two sisters, Donna and husband Glenn Ebersole of Duncannon, Sharon and husband Dale Legarht of Pine Grove; brother Bruce Aungst of State College; grandmother, Thelma Hardenstine Lengel of Pine Grove; and many nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11:30 A.M. at H. L. Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., Pine Grove with Pastor Jason Stump officiating. There will be a visitation on Friday, November 8, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until 11:30 A.M. at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to the Lebanon Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 5 Lebanon, Pa. 17042 or www.lebanonrescuemission.org in her memory.
You may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019