Linda E. Long
Linda E. Long

Cornwall - Linda E. Long, 60, of Cornwall, and formerly of Manheim, died peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Hershey Medical Center. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of the late Edwin Jr. and Naomi "Betty" Rupp Ortman. Linda was the beloved fiancée of Brian D. Tome of Cornwall. For many years she was employed in retail sales for J.C. Penny Store, Park City, Lancaster, and Stauffers of Kissel Hill, Lititz. In her early years she attended Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Manheim; and was a 1978 graduate of Manheim Central High School. Her interests include: hiking, spending time in the out-of-doors, nature, working with arts and crafts, and creative drawing.

Surviving in addition to her fiancée Brian Tome, are three sisters: Vickee wife of Frank Mikolic, Kim wife of Randy Sweigart, and Sandy wife of Allen Snavely all of Manheim, and many nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death is a sister, Tina M. Ortman.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Linda's graveside service at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Road, Columbia, on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com. Buch Funeral Home Manheim handled the arrangements.




Published in Lebanon Daily News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
