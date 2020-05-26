|
Linda F. Bentz
Myerstown - Linda F. (Peiffer) Bentz, 72, formerly of Newmanstown, passed away at her residence on Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born in Lebanon on February 1, 1948 to the late Paul P. and Emma S. (Noll) Peiffer and was the wife of Dale R. Bentz to whom she was married 53 years.
Linda was a graduate of ELCO High School, class of 1965, and the McCann School of Business, Reading, and retired from the Wernersville State Hospital after 35 years of service to the Commonwealth of PA. She was a member of Millcreek Lutheran Church, Newmanstown, PA where she taught Sunday School for 50 years.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Darryl, and his wife Angela (Noll) Bentz, and grandchildren, Sara A. and Matthew C. Bentz; brother, P. David Peiffer, and sisters, Laura Carrington and Lisa Ilus, and their spouses, and a number of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family with interment at the Richland Cemetery. Pastor Scott Paradise will officiate the service.
Memorial contributions on Linda's behalf may be made to the Millcreek Lutheran Church, PO Box 399, Newmanstown, PA 17073.
Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Lebanon Daily News from May 26 to May 27, 2020