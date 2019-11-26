|
Linda Gene Waltman
Linda Gene Waltman, passed away peacefully November 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She is survived by her loving partner Rodney K. Crawford of 26 years and sons Dana (Casey D.) and Brice (Casey M.). She is also survived by her twin sister Diane D. and husband Jerry K. Eidemiller of East Petersburg, PA.
Linda was born in Lancaster, PA. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert V. and Imogene Dennis Hartman and her sister, Carol Anne Strandberg.
Linda was a very loving grandmother to Wyatt and Austin Emenheiser, Joseph and Brody Crawford of Wrightsville, and Piper Crawford of Annville, and to her nieces and nephews: Kalen R. Strandberg (California), Evan Stranderg (Oregon), Brandon D. Eidemiller of East Petersburg, Nicole Leigh Eidemiller and companion Frederick Riccelli and her great niece Leah Gene Eidemiller of East Petersburg.
Linda is also survived by her loving sisters and brother-in laws: Theresa Sneath (VA), Donna and Greg Brewer (VA) Barbara Young (AZ) and Sara and James Dixon (VA) and extended family members who loved her dearly.
Linda had been a travel agent for over 30 years, working at McCormick Travel and Travel Time. She also had worked as an administrative assistant at the Eden Resort, retiring in July of 2019.
Linda enjoyed thoroughbred horse racing, was a big Washington Capitals fan, and loved her cats, taking in, caring for, and providing a loving home for many over the years. Her greatest treasure was her family whom she adored.
Friends are invited to attend A Celebration of Linda's Life on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:30AM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Please bring along a special memory of Linda to share with her family and friends during the services. Her family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to an organization very close to Linda's heart, The Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Rd. Lancaster, PA 17603 petpantrylc.org/ . To send a condolence, please visit
SnyderFuneralHome.com
Published in Lebanon Daily News from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019